Monroe sophomore guard Dominik Henderson scored 12 fourth quarter points Saturday night as the 10th-ranked Golden Tornadoes pulled away from a pesky Early County team and won their third straight game to open the season with a 60-44 win in the Monroe Thanksgiving Shootout. In the girls’ game the Lady Tornadoes blasted Mitchell County 67-30.
Henderson, the Albany Herald’s only sophomore Super Seven player, was scoreless going into the final period, but took over the offense in the final period to put the Bobcats away. He pulled down several fourth quarter rebounds, stole the ball twice and knocked in 12 fourth quarter points as the Tornadoes outscored the Bobcats 21-16 in the final period.
Early County jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the game as the Tornadoes started slow. Monroe managed only two baskets and a free throw in the first quarter, a three-pointer by Cedric Johnson and a basket and free throw from Matthew Green.
Down 16-12 in the second quarter, the Tornadoes reeled off 11 straight points after an alley oop to Marius Ellis missed. That miss got Ellis in the game, however as he scored six of those 11 points on that run. The Tornadoes led 26-19 at the half and then scored the first three baskets of the third quarter to begin pulling away.
Ellis, Green, and Henderson each scored 12 points to lead the Tornadoes. Senior Za’tarious Anderson added eight more.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Tornadoes used full court pressure to stop the Lady Eagles and keep Super Sevener Anyla Bell from getting into the paint with her quick shots. The pressure from the Lady Tornadoes created turnovers and gave Monroe quick baskets as they led 37-17 at the half.
Head Coach Jennifer Acree used nearly her entire bench during the game, but the freshmen still applied the pressure in the second half to keep the momentum going.
Nine Monroe girls got into the scoring column for the Lady Tornadoes, led by point guard Kenzia Williams with 18 points. Freshman Kya Hatcher put in 16 points and Annie Cooper added 12 for Monroe.
Mitchell County was led by Bell and Gabby Battle who each scored eight points.