ALBANY — The Monroe boys track and field team looked as though it would challenge for the region championship after an impressive showing on Tuesday's preliminaries, but Bainbridge dominated the distance events and the hurdles events Thursday and won the region title.
Thomas County Central edged the Tornadoes for second place. Bainbridge totaled 174.5 points, Thomas Central scored 127.5 and Monroe finished with 126.
The Bearcats of Bainbridge won the 800 meters, took the top three spots in the 1600-meter run, the top three in the 3200-meter run, as well as the top two in both the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.
Monroe's Usir Bey led the Tornadoes by winning the 200-meter dash, the 400-meter dash, and as part of the championship relay teams of the 800 relay team and the 1,600 relay teams. Dominik Henderson, Johnny Cauley and Tykerris Washington were also on those relay teams.
Henderson also won the high jump and finished second in the triple jump. Marcus Cowart finished second in the 800-meter dash for Monroe.
Dougherty's Makel Bridges won the long jump and took second in the 100-meter dash. The Trojans also won the 400 relay race led by Bridges and also included Austin Davis, Cameron Moore and Deshaun Thomas. Davis also finished second in the 400-meter dash for the Trojans.
Westover earned region titles in the pole vault by Cameron Griffin, Patrick Weaver in the shot put, and Nicholas Lane in the discus. The Patriots got second-place finishes from Lumumba Spears in the long jump, and Isaiah Raynor in the high jump. Westover's Effrin Smith finished third in the high jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.