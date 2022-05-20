ALBANY — The Monroe High School Facebook page posted a warning earlier this week to crosstown rival Westover — "A storm is coming." That storm showed up during the second quarter of Thursday night's JuneBug Classic when the Golden Tornadoes of Monroe scored three times and beat Westover 20-0 at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
The game wrapped up spring practice for both teams this year.
Neither team could mount a serious offensive threat in the first quarter, even though Monroe started the game with a 20-yard run by Demarcus Freeman. The Tornadoes just missed a touchdown on a near-perfect pass to wide open Zacorey Peterson, who had beaten the Westover defense, but the pass rolled just off his fingertips and would have been a sure touchdown.
The second quarter was a different story for the Monroe offense led by quarterback Corey Randle. Randle got the Tornadoes moving on a quarterback keeper down to the 25-yard line then hit Malik Dixon with a touchdown pass to put the Tornadoes on the board. On the next Monroe possession, Andrico Jackson took the ball around the right side of the line and raced 55 yards past the Westover defense for the second Tornado touchdown.
The final touchdown drive started with a screen pass to Dixon who blew past the Patriot defense down to the 16-yard line. Quarterback Jordan Washington followed with a quarterback keeper down to the eight and later hit Jackson with a short touchdown pass just before the half to make it 18-0. Washington then threw to Dixon for the two-point conversion, which gave Monroe a 20-0 lead at halftime.
The Monroe defense was just as effective. Westover's offense never could get rolling against Monroe, which had players disrupting the backfield during the entire game and never allowed the Patriot offense to mount a drive until late in the game. The Patriots finally got some offense moving in the fourth quarter after stopping the Tornadoes at the two-yard line. Led by quarterback Jayden Barnes and running back Nix Christian, the Patriots moved the ball across midfield but then were stopped by two penalties and a snap that got over the quarterback's head for a huge loss.
Both teams will be looking for big improvements next season as both head coaches — Lacey Herring of Monroe and Adam Miller of Westover — head into their second year as head coaches of their respective programs. Monroe will open the season on Aug. 19 at home against Mitchell County while Westover will open against Dougherty. Monroe and Westover will play each other for real on Sept. 9. Monroe beat Westover 21-20 last season.
