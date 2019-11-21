Boys’ basketball teams from Monroe and Dougherty are both listed in the top ten in the latest poll released by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Class A powerhouse Calhoun County is also ranked, as well as Pelham.
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (1-0) came in as the No. 10 team in the state in the Class AAA rankings. Pace Academy is the top-ranked team in the state.
The Dougherty Trojans (0-1) took the No.6 spot in Class AAAA. Fellow region opponent Americus-Sumter is ranked fifth. Defending state champion Carver (Columbus) fell out of the rankings this week after losing two games. Woodward Academy is currently the top-ranked team in the classification.
In Class A, defending state champion Calhoun County is ranked No. 1 in the state. The Cougars opened their season with an 88-54 slashing of Randolph-Clay last week. Pelham has yet to begin basketball season because the school is in the state football playoffs, but is No. 8 in the poll.
To see the complete poll for all classifications click here: https://www.ajc.com/blog/high-school-sports/week-basketball-rankings/MsihtbnfXXmyHb0QfAETyO/?fbclid=IwAR335hEWguo5LOdmj-GbHFTb7d8T0X9gjaLyzFMd2EB6UMHCuZ-9srLmegw