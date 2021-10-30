ALBANY — The rivalry games between Albany schools are always intense, but Friday night's football game got a little more intense than anyone wanted.
A fourth quarter fight that sent at least seven players to the locker room early led to Monroe getting a first and 10 at midfield, and a drive for what ended up being the winning touchdown. The Golden Tornadoes (3-6) won 21-20 after Westover (1-7) went for two and failed on the extra point attempt with less than a minute to play.
The game was intense as the two teams battled for bragging rights because neither team had a shot at the playoffs. This game was a lot like a playoff game for these two teams that have had a hard time finding wins this season. There was a large crowd on hand at Hugh Mills Stadium as Monroe also celebrated Homecoming.
The two teams were tied 14-14 and the Patriots were on the move at the 18 yard line when the fight erupted with a little more than eight minutes left in the game. There wasn't an obvious problem on the play, but for some reason tempers flared and within seconds players, coaches and law enforcement rushed onto the field to break up the fight.
After the discussion by the officials and not so pleasant talks by each of the coaches, players that were involved from each team were escorted off of the field. The referees decided after it all cleared up that Monroe would have first and 10 at midfield. Westover was flagged for a face mask penalty, then Monroe was called for a personal foul penalty before Monroe quarterback Corey Randle hit Andrico Jackson to get the Tornadoes moving. Monroe scored moments later when Randle hit wide receiver Dominic Henderson with a 27-yard pass to give the Golden Tornadoes a 20-14 lead. Josue Castro booted the extra point kick to score what ended up being the winning point.
The Patriots responded after the touchdown with a 50-yard drive of their own. Quarterback Braylon Cook connected with Cameron Cromer with two passes that put the Patriots at the 12 yard line. Two plays later Cook found running back Richard McKissic at the goal line for the touchdown pass. Down 21-20 with less than a minute to play, Westover head coach Adam Miller went for the win and tried the two point play. Cook threw to Cromer at the goal line, but Monroe defensive back Janoris Winkfield was there to break up the pass and secure the win for the Tornadoes.
The game had been tied 14-14 since the second quarter and neither team could get back into the end zone before the fight broke out, even though both got deep into their opponents territory. Monroe actually tried two field goals in the second half. One was blocked by Ya´Shua Snipes and the other just missed. Westover was deep in Monroe territory but turned the ball over on downs when the drive sputtered.
Monroe scored on their first two possessions of the game, the first on a 43-yard touchdown run by Dorian Griffin. Griffin scored again on the next drive on a six yard run, but the big play of the drive was a pass from Randle to Henderson.
Down 14-0 the Westover offense came to life in the second quarter thanks to defensive help. Defensive back Lumumba Spears picked off a Monroe pass and raced down the field to the 21 yard line. After running back Eugene Biyd carried the ball down to the 12, Cook connected with Cromer for the first Westover score. The two-point conversion play was incomplete. The Patriots tied the game with just 18 seconds remaining in the first half on a fourth down play at the 13-yard line. Cook found senior wide receiver Alex Ingram open for the touchdown. Byrd went right through the middle of the line for the two point conversion to tie the game 14-14.
Westover will close the regular season Thursday night at Hugh Mills when the Cairo Syrupmakers come back to Albany. Cairo beat Dougherty 24-21 Thursday night at Hugh Mills. Monroe will close the season Saturday night at Hugh Mills against Bainbridge.
