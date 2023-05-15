The offensive line has been the focus for the Monroe Golden Tornadoes as they finish up spring workouts. The Tornadoes will put their skills to the test Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against cross-town rival Westover at 7 p.m.
ALBANY - The "June Bug Classic" will conclude spring practice for the Monroe Golden Tornado football team Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against Westover. Head Coach Lacey Herring is setting the bar higher for the Tornadoes for the coming season.
"I've told the guys there are higher expectations this year," the coach said.
"We have most of our guys coming back," said Herring. "They have experience now. We know what our starters can do so now it is more about finding depth. The spring game will help us find that because we will use many players and get them reps."
Herring said there are 94 players who are dressing and working out for the Tornadoes this spring with 20 or so players from Radium Springs who will come into the team later.
"We will have a much larger team this year if all of these guys stick with it.," the coach said. "We went 5-5 last season and at least two of those games were losses because of boneheaded, young plays. This year we are older and have more experience so we shouldn't make those plays."
Herring said the primary focus this spring has been on the offensive line.
"We have four returning starters on the offensive line and they need to be the driving force of our offense," Herring explained. "That is where we need the most improvement."
The offense will again be led by All-Region quarterback Corey Randle but Jordan Washington will also see playing time as the signal caller for the Tornadoes.
Speaking of Washington, Herring said he is looking to get the ball to Washington more often.
"Jordan is too dynamic of an athlete to sit and wait behind Corey," the coach said. "We have to find ways to get him the ball more so you might see him at wide receiver or at running back and at defensive back."
Receiver and defensive back are two positions that Monroe is looking to fill after the graduation of An'Drico Jackson and Johnny Cauley who both signed Division I college football scholarships. Herring is looking for rising senior JaNorris Winkfield to be a factor on offense and in the defensive backfield but six other players are fighting for playing time for those positions.
Herring said there will be four running backs sharing most of the duties on the offense but Demarcus Freeman will be the primary ball carrier for Monroe.
One of the strongest areas for the Tornadoes will be the defensive front, said Herring.
"The front seven are really good," he said. "We feel good about Jaylan Adams, Kameyon Green, and Jordan Thomas in the middle."