The offensive line has been the focus for the Monroe Golden Tornadoes as they finish up spring workouts. The Tornadoes will put their skills to the test Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against cross-town rival Westover at 7 p.m.

ALBANY - The "June Bug Classic" will conclude spring practice for the Monroe Golden Tornado football team Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against Westover.  Head Coach Lacey Herring is setting the bar higher for the Tornadoes for the coming season.

"I've told the guys there are higher expectations this year," the coach said. 

