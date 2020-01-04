The Monroe Lady Tornadoes (4-6) scored more during the third quarter than they did in the first half and came from behind to beat the Dougherty Lady Trojans 41-39 Friday night at Dougherty. The win by Monroe avenges an earlier loss to the Lady Trojans 59-53.
“I’m proud of my group,” said Monroe head coach Jennifer Acree. “It was a total team effort, they played hard the entire game. I am extremely proud of them for believing in what we do. I am looking forward to seeing them continue to play hard. I think it’s pretty good for seven freshmen and sophomores,” the coach said.
The two teams battled to an 11-11 tie in the first period, but the Lady Trojans went on a 12-2 run to begin the second quarter led by senior Denver Bryant. The Tornadoes scored the last five points of the quarter to close the gap to 23-18 heading into the break.
Trip by trip the Lady Tornadoes closed the gap with stingy defense and sophomore Marnell Davis tied the game at 27-27. A minute later freshman Saniyah Graham drove into the lane and scored to give Monroe their first lead at 29-27 with 3:42 remaining in the third. The Tornadoes led 37-32 after three quarters, but Bryant stole the ball and raced in for an easy layup to tie the game 37-37 with 2:45 remaining in the game. With the game tied at 39, freshman Aalyiah Robinson banked in two points with 45 seconds remaining to give Monroe the winning basket. The Lady Trojans had several chances at the basket in their final possession but were unable to get the ball to drop.
The Lady Tornadoes were led by points guard Kenzia Williams with 14 points, while both Robinson and Graham each added seven points. Monroe survived the Lady Trojans even though they had 11 free throw shots in the final period and missed all 11.
Bryant led the Lady Trojans (11-6) with 20 points and Jana Lee added nine.