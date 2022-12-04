Monroe girls defeat Lee County 53-45

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Slow down when approaching intersections.
Monroe point guard Saniyah Graham shoots for two during Saturday night's game against Lee County. Graham and the Lady Tornadoes won 53-45.
LEESBURG — The Monroe Lady Tornadoes put together a strong fourth quarter and Lee County's two top scorers fouled out in the final quarter to help Monroe beat the Lady Trojans 53-45 Saturday night at Lee County High School.
The game went back and forth most of the night but Monroe (3-2) held a 37-34 lead heading into the final quarter. That changed quickly when Lee County's Kennedy Snead stole a pass and scored to give the Lady Trojans a 38-37 lead early in the fourth quarter. But the Lady Trojans got a big blow with four and half minutes to play on a play where a foul called against Jarnyria Maddox sent the senior to the bench with five fouls.
With Maddox on the bench, the Lady Tornadoes were able to stretch the lead little by little and iced the game with a long three from sophomore Joceilynn Thomas, who also added two late free throws after another foul call sent Snead to the bench with five fouls.
Monroe senior AaLiyah Robinson led all scorers with 24 points. Ciara Lunsford knocked is 11 and Saniyah Graham added eight. Robinson also pulled down 10 rebounds and Lunsford grabbed seven.
Snead led the Lady Trojans with 23, Maddox followed with 12 and Bayyinah Citlak added six.
The Lady Tornadoes will play again next Friday at crosstown rival Westover while the Lady Trojans (2-2) will travel to Pelham Tuesday night.