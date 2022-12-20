Monroe girls edge Deerfield-Windsor, 61-58

Monroe's Aaliyah Robinson (30) looks to shoot as Deerfield-Windsor's Margaret Saddler (52) defends. Robinson scored 31 points to lead Monroe to a 61-58 win over the Lady Knights. It is her third straight game of 30-plus points.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - It was not a playoff game or even a region contest, but both the Monroe Lady Tornadoes (6-3) and the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights (5-1) seriously wanted to win this game. It was the final game of the Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic and it featured two of Albany's best girl's high school basketball teams. Monroe came out on top 61-58 but what some will remember from the night will be the officiating.

The game did not disappoint. Both teams battled back and forth the entire time. However, suspect officiating led some fans to confront officials after the game. While others tried to separate the shouting fans and the officials,  other officials tried to move one official who wanted to argue back out of the gym. It was a brief encounter that lasted only a few seconds but it underscored the emotions of the game and how important it was to both teams.

