What a difference a week makes. Last week the Worth County Lady Rams built a big lead and then held off the Monroe Golden Tornadoes for a big region win, but Friday night it was totally opposite in Albany. Monroe built a big early lead and never let up as they beat the Lady Rams 45-26 and created a tie atop Region 1-AAA. Both teams have one loss in region competition – from each other.
Last week it was the tallest person on the court who dominated in Worth County’s Alexis Hall. But Friday night is was the shortest. Monroe point guard Kenzia “Bubbles” Williams didn’t score until the final buzzer in last week’s game, but she put up 16 first half points to help the Lady Tornadoes build a 26-13 half time advantage Friday night. She added six more points in the third quarter for a total of 22 on the night. That is one-point shy of being half of the total points Monroe scored.
It helped that senior Catresia White was back on the floor for the Lady Tornadoes, but head coach Jennifer Acree said that was only part of the reason the team performed better Friday night.
“It helped to have Catresia back, but it was preparation and the fact that the young ladies are hungry and love a challenge,” Acree said. “We had a very good week of prepping for Worth County and it makes us feel good as a coaching staff when our players execute the game plan.”
Williams 22 points led all scorers for the game. Senior Kaniya Bryant led the Lady Rams with 11 points.
The win improves Monroe’s record to 10-7 on the year and 4-1 in the region. Worth County is now 11-5 overall and 3-1 in the region.
The Tornadoes will have a tall task Monday night in the MLK Classic at Monroe when the top-ranked, undefeated Lady Panthers of Americus-Sumter come to Albany. Monroe returns to region action Tuesday night with a trip to Cordele to face Crisp County.
The Lady Rams will host Cook County Tuesday night. If Monroe and Worth County continue to win their region the games the two teams will meet for a third and decisive time on January 28 in Sylvester to decide the region championship.
