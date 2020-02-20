The Greater Atlanta Christian Lady Spartans scored the first seven points of the second half to pull away from the Lady Tornadoes of Monroe and then held on for a 50-42 win in Albany Thursday night and secured their spot in the Elite Eight of the Georgia High School Association’s Class AAA state playoffs.
“We didn’t play our best game,” said GAC head coach Jessica Guarmen. “But some credit for that has got to go to Monroe and their defense. This is a tough place to play and they have great fans also. I thought our girls showed great tenacity and a desire to win because it was not easy. I am super proud of these girls for their effort tonight.”
The two teams were tied 21-21 very late in the second quarter when GAC’s Kaliegh Addie held the ball for the last shot. As the clocked ticked down the two teams stared at each other waiting on the final play. With about ten seconds remaining Addie dribbled toward the basket and blew past the Lady Tornadoes and put two points in the basket to give the Spartans a 23-21 at the break.
The Spartans opened the second half with three straight baskets in the first minute and half of the quarter to open up a 30-21 lead and never trailed after that point. The Tornadoes fought back, however, and closed the gap to one – at 35-34 when senior Catresia White drove into the lane hit a hook shot for two points. The Lady Tornadoes had a couple of chances to take the lead after that, but could not get the shots to fall.
After the Tornadoes failed to score on consecutive trips down the court, GAC’s Ava Irvin drilled a three-pointer put the Lady Spartans up 40-34 and GAC started with the ball control offense, playing keep away from the Tornadoes.
But the game wasn’t over, and Monroe’s Jordan Elder stole a pass and raced to the basket for two. The Tornadoes scored again and closed the gap to 40-38. That was as close as Monroe would get, however, as Addie stole the ball and knocked in two more points, then stole the ball on the next play and was fouled. She followed that by hitting both free throws. A few seconds later Irvin was on the free throw line again and she drilled two free throws with under a minute to play to give the Spartans a 48-42 lead.
Addie led three Lady Spartans in double figures with 19 points. Jaci Bolden scored 13 and Irvin added 12.
Kenzia Williams led the scoring for the Lady Tornadoes with 16 points and White followed with eight.
The loss ends Monroe’s season with a 15-10 record while the Lady Spartans will now travel to Jefferson for the Elite Eight. Jefferson won 64-33 over Pierce County to advance.
