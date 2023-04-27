Marianna Wright

Monroe's Marianna Wright took first place in the 300-meter hurdles, the 200-meter dash and was also part of the 1600-meter relay team that took first place at the region meet. Eve Craig, Kaitlyn Williams and Jurdyn

ALBANY - The Columbus High School girls and the Carver-Columbus boys took top honors Wednesday evening in the finals of the Region 1-AAA track meet at Hugh Mills Stadium. The Columbus girls tallied 190 points with Monroe's girls in second with 149.50 points and Dougherty in fourth with 105 points. The Carver boys won with 189 points, Columbus in second, Monroe in third with 126.50 and Dougherty in fifth with 81.50.

Monroe's Marianna Wright took first place in the 200-meter dash and the 300-meter hurdles while Ricoria Winchester won the 100-meter hurdles. Kaitlyn Williams added points for Monroe with a third-place finish in the 200-meter and Nykheria Moye placed third in the 100-meter hurdles. Monroe's girls won the 800-meter relay and the 1600-meter relay, as well.

