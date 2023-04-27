Monroe's Marianna Wright took first place in the 300-meter hurdles, the 200-meter dash and was also part of the 1600-meter relay team that took first place at the region meet. Eve Craig, Kaitlyn Williams and Jurdyn
ALBANY - The Columbus High School girls and the Carver-Columbus boys took top honors Wednesday evening in the finals of the Region 1-AAA track meet at Hugh Mills Stadium. The Columbus girls tallied 190 points with Monroe's girls in second with 149.50 points and Dougherty in fourth with 105 points. The Carver boys won with 189 points, Columbus in second, Monroe in third with 126.50 and Dougherty in fifth with 81.50.
Monroe's Marianna Wright took first place in the 200-meter dash and the 300-meter hurdles while Ricoria Winchester won the 100-meter hurdles. Kaitlyn Williams added points for Monroe with a third-place finish in the 200-meter and Nykheria Moye placed third in the 100-meter hurdles. Monroe's girls won the 800-meter relay and the 1600-meter relay, as well.
Monroe's girls dominated the 400-meter run with the top three finishers. Williams took first, Eve Craig crossed one second later and Jurdyn Johnson was right behind her. Craig also finished second in the 800-meter run.
Two Monroe freshmen also stood out, also. Keaurri Jordan placed second in the long jump and third in the high jump, while Shadrae Savage finished third in the shot put and in the discus throw.
Dougherty's Nia Burgess finished second in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the 300-meter hurdles for the Lady Trojans. Madison Duncan placed third in the triple jump and freshmen Kynnadi Judge and Kissiya Robinson placed second and third, respectively, in the pole vault.
On the track for the boys, Dougherty's Austin Davis earned the title of the fastest man on the track by winning both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Dougherty's 400-meter relay team placed second overall. Kawaski Thomas placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles, seventh in the 300-meter hurdles, and third in the pole vault.
Monroe's boys took the top spots in the 1600-meter relay and the 3200-meter relay, but got only one individual win Wednesday. It only took one jump for Justin Burns to win the region high jump championship while John Burns finished third.
The Tornadoes did not get the top spot in other races but did have strong finishes. Marlo Newbill took third place in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Tykerie Washington and Sedrick Roundtree each placed second in their respective races, the 400-meter and the 800-meter. Freshman Jimmy Johnson took second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Track sectionals are the next step for those who qualify and will be held next week in Columbus.