The Monroe Lady Tornadoes advanced to Sweet 16 by knocking off Southeast Bulloch 54-45 Friday night in Albany. Junior point guard Kenzia Williams put in 14 first half points and the Monroe’s defense held the Lady Jackets to just three second quarter points and Monroe led 26-14 at the half. The win improves Monroe’s record to 16-9 on the season.
Williams got into foul trouble in the second half and the Lady Jackets used a full court press that gave Monroe fits. Southeast Bulloch got turnovers with that press that led to quick baskets that helped them get back into the game.
Monroe missed several chances early in the fourth and didn’t actually put any points into the basket in the fourth quarter until Catresia White hit a layup with 4:45 remaining in the game. The Jackets’ Madison Taylor drilled a three-pointer to close the gap to five points. After that three, Monroe head coach Jennifer Acree put sophomore forward Marnell Davis on Taylor. From that point on Taylor had a constant shadow, even though the rest of the defense was in a zone. Taylor did not score again.
The Jackets fouled regularly to try and get the ball back to continue their comeback. The Lady Tornadoes were far from perfect at the line, but they did enough to stay in front and win the game. Monroe had 19 fourth quarter free throw attempts and hit eight of them.
“I’m just happy to be moving forward,” Acree said. “It wasn’t our best win, but it was a win. For my young club to be one of the last 16 in AAA girls playing that means a lot. It will be a great motivational tool for summer workouts, but we will have to play better to beat Greater Atlanta Christian in the next round.”
Williams led the scoring with 21 points, White followed with 12 and Aalyiah Robinson added 11.
Monroe will host Greater Atlanta Christian (16-12) either Wednesday or Thursday at 6 p.m. The Lady Spartans beat Stone Mountain 76-31 Friday night to advance.
