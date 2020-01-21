_DSC1458.jpg
Monroe's state champion track team members that did not receive a letter jacket earlier, received their letter jackets Friday night at half time of the Worth County-Monroe basketball game. Those honored with letter jackets were then freshmen Mikendy Edwards, Nia Harris, Ja'hanna Jones, T'Kesia Mitchell, Annie Cooper, Jakelya Shealy, and Naqiybah Flood. Upperclassmen Liberty Cobb,Tierra Malone and Camille Milledge as well as the boys' state champion in the 400 meter dash Kason Jones.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

