Monroe's state champion track team members that did not receive a letter jacket earlier, received their letter jackets Friday night at half time of the Worth County-Monroe basketball game. Those honored with letter jackets were then freshmen Mikendy Edwards, Nia Harris, Ja'hanna Jones, T'Kesia Mitchell, Annie Cooper, Jakelya Shealy, and Naqiybah Flood. Upperclassmen Liberty Cobb,Tierra Malone and Camille Milledge as well as the boys' state champion in the 400 meter dash Kason Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.