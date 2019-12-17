_DSC9411.jpg
Buy Now

Monroe guard Antonio Ingram shoot for two against Lee County in Monday night's JV natchup at Monroe High School The game was close early, but Monroe's defense caused havoc in the second quarter and the Tornadoes pulled away for a big 57-32 win.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

Monroe guard Antonio Ingram shoot for two against Lee County in Monday night's JV natchup at Monroe High School The game was close early, but Monroe's defense caused havoc in the second quarter and the Tornadoes pulled away for a big 57-32 win.

Tags

Stay Informed