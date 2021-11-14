The Monroe Lady Tornadoes' Saniah McDuffie scored with 2.7 seconds left in the basketball game to give Monroe a 42-41 victory over the Dougherty Lady Trojans after the Lee County Lady Trojans edged Westover 30-25 to open Saturday's action at the Dougherty Schools Tip-Off Classic.
The Lady Tornadoes and Dougherty battled back and forth all night swapping leads throughout the game, but McDuffie's shot proved to be the game-winner.
"It was a tough loss, but we got better," Dougherty head coach Khadijah Ali said. "We went 7 of 14 from the free throw line and had some mental breakdowns on the defensive end within the last two minutes of the game, and you just can't win like that. It's back to the lab for us. It is a process and we're trusting it."
Monroe was led by Aaliyah Robinson with 13 points and six rebounds. Cierra Lunsford added 11 points, Kyla Raven scored nine and pulled down five rebounds. McDuffie scored six, including the game-winner.
Dougherty was led by junior Jacquelyn Buchanan who scored 12 points, freshman Jatiana Chambers put in 10 points and Charity Bellamy had eight.
In the first game of the day, Lee County was without senior forward Erica Irby and head coach Tondra Davis as they were away for the All-State Volleyball game, but the Lady Trojans managed to squeak past Westover by keeping the Lady Patriots scoreless in the final quarter.
Westover held a 25-21 lead heading into the final quarter of play, but was unable to put any more points on the board. Westover outscored Lee County 11-3 in the third quarter, but then Lee County outscored Westover 9-0 in the final period.
Kennedy Snead led all scorers with 15 points and Jarnyria Maddox added six for Lee County.
Rayven Thurston and Aniya Donaldson each scored seven points for Westover.
