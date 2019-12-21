The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (6-2) have a lot of offensive weapons but Friday night one of those weapons was wearing a boot for an ankle injury and the other weapons mostly misfired. As a result the McDonough Warharks (5-5) handed the Tornadoes their second defeat of the season with a 66-51 win in the U-Save It Classic at Monroe High. It was only the second time this season the Golden Tornadoes have tasted defeat.
Monroe’s leading scorer and rebounder, Marius Ellis, was injured in Thursday night’s game and did not play.
Early on it was a back and forth battle between the two teams with several lead changes and ties. The WarHawks led 16-13 after the first quarter and both teams were playing intense defense and pushing the ball up the court, but both had trouble putting the ball into the basket. Late in the second quarter, with McDonough led 27-26 but went on an 11-2 run to end the quarter and built a 37-29 half time lead.
The Warhawks stretched their lead to 50-35 in the third quarter until Monroe sophomore Dominik Henderson scored nine straight points and McDonough scored two, to close the third quarter gap to 52-44.
The Tornadoes still had opportunities with good defense that created steals and fast breaks but the hometown boys simply could not get the shots to drop. Matthew Green, who normally deadly accurate with this three-pointers did not score in the second half at all. Kareem Nixon who routinely takes the ball through the lane and to the basket scored only two points in the second half and Cedric Johnson, the guard who loves to nail those threes from the corner, did not score at all. Henderson led the team with 17 points but also missed some shots that he would hit most any other night. His scariest miss though was a fourth quarter slam dunk. He broke free on a fast break and flew up for the dunk, the ball hit the rim and Henderson hit the floor hard. He returned to action a few minutes later but was in obvious pain for the remainder of the night.
