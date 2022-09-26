0026.jpg

Monroe quarterback Corey Randle (2) leaps to throw a pass to Andrico Jackson during the first quarter of a game against Seminole County at Hugh Mills Stadium.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes were set to open region play Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium, but an announcement Monday moved the football game to Wednesday to avoid the possibility of Hurricane Ian disrupting the game.

Monroe is beginning play in a region head coach Lacey Herring called the “SEC of high school football” and first up will be the Thomasville Bulldogs, who reached the state finals last year. The Tornadoes will come into region play with a 4-1 record while Thomasville comes in at 2-3. However, Thomasville’s three losses were to highly ranked teams Brooks County, Thomas County Central and Bainbridge.

