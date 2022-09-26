ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes were set to open region play Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium, but an announcement Monday moved the football game to Wednesday to avoid the possibility of Hurricane Ian disrupting the game.
Monroe is beginning play in a region head coach Lacey Herring called the “SEC of high school football” and first up will be the Thomasville Bulldogs, who reached the state finals last year. The Tornadoes will come into region play with a 4-1 record while Thomasville comes in at 2-3. However, Thomasville’s three losses were to highly ranked teams Brooks County, Thomas County Central and Bainbridge.
“I definitely think we are where I thought we would be at this point,” said Herring. “I was thinking we would be 5-0 or 4-1 at this point, but now comes the hard part.”
Herring believes his team is ready for the tough games, but his biggest challenge could be helping his players mentally.
“The biggest thing with a team like Thomasville is that those teams know how to line up and play in state-level type games,” the coach said. “They have been there. They know what to expect. Our kids have not been there.”
Still, Herring and the Tornadoes have been impressive early on and the coach gives credit to the play of his players.
“Our defense has been playing lights out,” said Herring. “We’ve gotten really excellent play from our linebackers Kameyon Green, Jordan Thomas and Jalen Adams.”
Thomas leads the team with 44.5 tackles including eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception. Green has 41 tackles including 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, an interception, and a touchdown. Adams has wrapped up 34.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two pass breakups.
Herring had good things to say about the offense as well.
“Our offensive line is playing really well. They have really gotten better this season,” Herring said. “And we have gotten excellent play from our quarterbacks Corey Randle and Jordan Washington. Corey is our leading passer and rusher so far and Jordan has been giving us really good reps also.”
Randle has completed 44 of 68 passes for 715 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. He also has 229 yards on the ground in 31 carries with a touchdown. Andrico Jackson has been his favorite target. Jackson has 18 receptions for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Corey’s brother Kamryn has been his second favorite. Kamryn has 12 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns.
The Tornadoes will need to be prepared to play their very best from here on out because Thomasville is just the start of the treacherous schedule. After Monroe plays Thomasville, it will then travel to Cordele to face No. 5-ranked Crisp County. Next will be crosstown rival, No. 7-ranked Dougherty, and then last year’s state runner-up, Carver of Columbus.
