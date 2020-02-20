The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will be traveling to Jefferson in northeast Georgia for an Elite Eight showdown with Jefferson after beating Greater Atlanta Christian 59-52 in Albany on a cold, rainy Thursday night.
Cedric Johnson swished a three from the corner to open the game and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Josh Fulton answered for the Spartans and it looked like the threes were going to rain inside as well. But Monroe had trouble scoring early and Fulton hit another three before Monroe was whistled for technical foul to help the Spartans take a 16-10 lead after one.
A three by Kareem Nixon in the second quarter tied the game at 16 as Monroe outscored the Spartans 11-1 to open the second quarter. But the Spartans bounced back and Fulton took the ball the length of the court as the quarter ended and drove to the basket for two. That basket closed the gap to one – 25-24 at the half.
Nixon went to the bench early in the third for his fourth foul, but the Tornadoes got a three from Matthew Green and then a layup from Johnson on a fast break as Monroe pushed their lead to 33-26 when GAC coach David Eaton called time to slow the Monroe momentum.
Johnson drilled another three from the corner a few moments later before GAC’s Cole Perusek nailed a three for the Spartans to keep Monroe from getting out too far and the Spartans battled back to a three-point deficit.
Early in the fourth the Tornadoes pushed the lead back to 11 before the Spartans rallied again and closed the gap on a three by Saiku White with 1:37 remaining. He hit another three to close the gap to five and the Spartans were fouling to get the ball back.
Monroe’s Johnson hit two free throws, Green hit one, and Dominik Henderson hit four key free throws late in the game as GAC tried to rally by stopping the Monroe offense with fouls.
LaMarr Randolph led the Spartans with 16 points, Perusek followed with 14, and Fulton added 10.
Marius Ellis led Monroe with 16 points, Henderson followed with 14, and Johnson added 10.
The Tornadoes are now 21-6 and will play Jefferson (20-7) Tuesday in Jefferson with a final four bid at stake. The loss ends the season for the Spartans with a 21-9 record.
(0) comments
