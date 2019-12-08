Monroe’s Kareem Nixon scored on three straight fast breaks to kill a Colquitt County rally and give the Golden Tornadoes a 70-59 win Saturday night in Moultrie. The win moves 8th-ranked Monroe’s record to 5-0 on the young season and Colquitt County fell to 3-2.
First Nixon stole the ball and raced to the hoop, then took a pass from Marius Ellis on a rebound up for two, then got another break on the next play for six quick points after the Packers had pulled the game close again.
The Tornadoes started quick with an 8-0 lead using a fast-paced attack that Colquitt had trouble with in the early going. Monroe led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and led 21-10 in the second quarter after Dominik Henderson through a ball up on the glass for Marius Ellis to come behind and slam home.
After that Colquitt worked to slow things down and force the Tornadoes to play the half court game and late in the half started full court pressure. That full court pressure caused three turnovers before that half that narrowed the lead to 27-18.
Colquitt County coach Tremaine Facison shed his coat and tie at the half and came back with a t-shirt, looking ready to work. The Packers responded and got to within two points of the Tornadoes at 32-30 before Monroe pulled ahead again. In the final quarter the Packers closed the gap to two again at 46-44 before Monroe went on a 7-0 run the pull away after Colquitt’s big inside player Henry Daniels and the hot-shooting guard Dy Williams both fouled out.
Still the Packers continued to pull close before Nixon had his three straight layups that killed any hopes the Packers had of a comeback.
Nixon led the scoring attack for Monroe with 21 points. Cedric Johnson added 12 and Ellis chipped in 11 for the winners. Williams led the Packers with 21 and Montavious Ponder added 16.
Monroe has two huge rivalry games this week. On Tuesday they will travel to Leesburg to take on the Trojans of Lee County and then Saturday will host the Trojans of Dougherty. The Packers will host Bainbridge Tuesday night in Moultrie.