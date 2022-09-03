ALBANY — For the second night in a row, lightning delayed a high school football game at Hugh Mills Stadium, and for the second night in a row an Albany football team won big.
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes blasted Seminole County 37-0 in a lightning shortened game one night after Westover whipped Spencer 45-16 in a game that started late because of lightning.
Friday night's game started on time and Monroe took the opening kickoff quickly down the field. Quarterback Corey Randle broke loose for a long run down to the seven yard line and a couple of plays later Demarcus Freeman blasted through the line for the touchdown. After the kick by Josue Castro, Monroe was up 7-0. And the rout was on.
"Our guys played really hard," said Monroe head coach Lacey Herring. "We found some consistency on offense and got the run game going a little. We spread the ball around pretty well tonight also. Overall, it was a great team win for us."
After giving Monroe two points on a safety when the snap flew over the punter's head and 30 yards into the ens zone, the Tornadoes got possession again, Freeman broke a big run down to the 20 yard line and a couple of plays later Randle found wide receiver Andrico Jackson open at the 10-yard line. Jackson carried his tacklers into the end zone for his first of two touchdowns of the night.
Lightning delayed the game for about 40 minutes with Monroe at their own 27-yard line. When play resumed Monroe went for the long ball on the first play, but the pass was incomplete. The Tornadoes tried again and this time Jackson ran under the Corey Randle pass and picked up big yards for Monroe. The first quarter expired, but early in the second quarter Jackson outjumped the defender in the corner of the end zone on a third down play for another Golden Tornado touchdown and after Castro's kick, Monroe was up 23-0.
The Indians fumbled on the next possession and Monroe got the ball at the 34. Randle took the first snap down to the 13 and a few moments later Jordan Washington ran around the right side of the line and into the end zone for the score.
Seminole fumbled again on the next possession and senior Chris Sumbry picked up the fumble and rumbled down to the nine yard line. Chase Dixon then raced around the right side for another six points.
As the Tornadoes got the ball for their next possession lightning lit up the stadium and the teams were sent inside again. The game was called with 1:44 left in the first half and Monroe up 37-0.
Monroe and Westover will renew their rivalry Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium. The Tornadoes will enter the game with a 2-1 record while the Patriots will come in 1-2, but will also being come off a huge win from Thursday night.
