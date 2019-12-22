What a difference a day makes. The 6th-ranked Monroe Golden Tornadoes opened their game with Trinity Christian of Jacksonville, Fla. by hitting their first four shots of the game, including two three pointers to jump out to a 12-2 lead and won easily 68-32 to end the annual U-Save It Classic. The easy win came one day after Monroe struggled to score and made only two three-pointers the entire game against McDonough Friday night in a 66-51 loss.
Dominik Henderson and Kareem Nixon each drilled three pointers early in the game before Trinity had a chance to score and the Tornadoes were never threatened in the game. Monroe led 21-6 after the first quarter then held Trinity to only two points in the second quarter to take a 36-8 lead at the half.
Head coach Michael Hoffpauir played his bench extensively throughout the game and 12 different Tornadoes got into the scoring column. Senior Za’tarious Anderson and sophomore Dominik Henderson each scored 10 points to the lead the way for Monroe.
The Tornadoes are now 8-2 on the season and will take on Marianna (Fla.) (8-2) in the RoundBall Classic at Lee County High School Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.