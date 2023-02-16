ALBANY- The Monroe Golden Tornadoes rolled into the region finals Thursday afternoon with a 71-54 win over Criso County in a game played at Dougherty High School. Monroe (20-6) will now play crosstown rival Dougherty (14-11) Friday night at 8:30 at Carver-Columbus for the Region 1-AAA championship.
The Tornadoes led from the start with a pressure defense that created turnovers and easy baskets early. After Justin Butns slammed It home on an alley-pop from Andrico Jackson, Monroe led 25-9. However, the Cougars hit several three-pointers, got some breaking s in the second half, and closed the gap to just 10 points- 56-46.
Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir called time and put that pressure defense. The Tornadoes turned on the heat and ran off 12 straight points including threes from Lorenzo Still and Jackson.
“When it got to just 10 points I knew we had to do something,” Hoffpauir said. “We knew where to trap them to get the ball back, so we turned on the defense and got some quick baskets including those three from Still and Jackson.”
After the Tornadoes led by 22, Crisp sent into subs and Monroe followed to end the game.
Justin Burns led the Tornadoes with 24 points, An’Drico Jackson scored 14 while Lorenzo Still and Jaquan Maddox each added eight.