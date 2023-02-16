ALBANY- The Monroe Golden Tornadoes rolled into the region finals Thursday afternoon with a  71-54 win over Criso County in a game played at Dougherty High School. Monroe (20-6) will now play crosstown rival Dougherty (14-11) Friday night at 8:30 at Carver-Columbus for the Region 1-AAA championship.

The Tornadoes led from the start with a pressure defense that created turnovers and easy baskets early. After Justin Butns slammed It home on an alley-pop from Andrico Jackson, Monroe led 25-9. However, the Cougars hit several three-pointers, got some breaking s in the second half, and closed the gap to just 10 points- 56-46. 

Tags

More Sports