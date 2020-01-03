Senior guard Matthew Green drained three three-point shots in the third quarter to help the ninth-ranked Monroe Tornadoes build a 46-33 lead over arch-rival Dougherty Friday night and then held on to beat the Trojans on their home floor 62-50. A sell-out crowd packed the Dougherty gym and left some fans outside. The game was missing two of Albany’s best high school players in Marius Ellis (Monroe) and Rod Jones (Dougherty) who were on their respective benches but not playing. Ellis was out of the brace he has been wearing since the injury he suffered in December game.
The Golden Tornadoes built an early lead and led 14-9 after Green drove into the lane but missed and Brandon Washington snatched the rebound and put the ball into the hoop for Monroe. The Trojans fought back, however, with a couple of key rebounds and baskets by Will Riggins and Jaydn Shider. The Trojans’ Demonte’ Thomas gave the Trojans their first lead of the night when he drilled a three-pointer, but Monroe came back and led 24-22 at the half. The Trojans had called time out with eight second left in the half to set up a last second shot, but Monroe’s Za’tarrious Anderson batted the shot away to preserve the half time lead for Monroe.
The Trojans started the second half with full court pressure against the Tornadoes, but the speedy Monroe players were too quick and found open players for some layups, as well as the three three-pointers by Green. The Tornadoes built a lead as big as 16 points and the Trojans would close it down to nine, but never could get closer.
Green led the Tornadoes with 14 points, Dominick Henderson added 11, Kareem Nixon put in 10 and Anderson added eight.
The Trojans were led by Riggins with 12 and Shider added nine.
The Trojans will host defending state champion Carver of Columbus Tuesday night at Dougherty. The Tornadoes have a Saturday date with another cross-town rival – Westover Saturday night and will then begin region play Tuesday night when they host the Cook Hornets.