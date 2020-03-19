His basketball season ended just a few weeks ago, but Monroe’s Marius Ellis is already working to get even better next season and is putting pressure on himself to be able to play other positions. At 6’4” he is usually among the tallest in high school basketball and plays in or near the paint, but in college he won’t be the tallest.
“I could end up playing guard in college,” Ellis said earlier this week, “so I’m working on my ball-handling and my shot every day. I want to be able to play anywhere the team needs me and be effective. Plus, I’m working on getting in even better shape.”
Though he missed a few games after getting injured just before Christmas, Ellis led the Golden Tornadoes to a 21-7 season, a region championship and a spot in the Elite Eight. He averaged 17 points per game with seven rebounds. He was named the Region 1-AAA Player of the Year and earned a spot of the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State team as well. Ellis was surprised about his selection for the All-State award.
“I had big hopes for the Region Player of the Year award,” Ellis said, “but I was not expecting to be named All-State.”
His coach was not surprised.
“Marius was a tremendous part of our team this year,” said head coach Michael Hoffpauir. “He led in scoring, in rebounding. He played under the basket a lot because that is where we needed him this year, but I strongly believe in putting players in position to be able to go to the next level, so next season I envision him playing more of a small forward type role, where he handles the ball more and makes more of the on-court decisions.”
While focused on preparing for his senior season, Ellis also has his eye on his future and is hoping college basketball somewhere further south is where he lands.
“I don’t know where I will play, but I would like to play in Florida. Either the University of Florida or Florida State would be great.”
Coach Hoffpauir is hoping something like that works out for Ellis.
“We went down to the team camp at Florida State last year and the Florida State coaches really liked what they saw with Marius,” the coach said. “They came to watch a couple of our games this season and continue to show interest and he will get even more interest from other schools as he starts his senior season.”
As Ellis returns for his senior season, the Golden Tornadoes will be a serious threat in the newly created Region 1-AAAA which will also include cross-town rivals Westover and Dougherty. Ellis and fellow starters Dominik Henderson, Cedric Johnson and Kareem Nixon all return. The only starter gone will be Matthew Green who will graduate this spring. The team also got significant playing time from seniors Michael Rambo and Jordan Edwards off the bench.
“It brings a different dynamic to those four games now,” Hoffpauir said of playing against Dougherty and Westover. “Not only are they rivalry games that are important to the fans, but now they determine who goes to state and where you play and all that goes with that.”
