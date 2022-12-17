Monroe senior AaLiyah Robinson (center with ball) is surrounded by her coaches and principal after scoring her 1000th point during Friday night's game. Left to right are Monroe principal Dr. Frederick Polite, Assistant Coach Christy Daniels, Assistant Coach Kenneth Atkins, AaLiyah Robinson, Assistant Coach Verlisia Potts and Head Coach Jennifer Acree.
ALBANY — Monroe senior AaLiyah Robinson needed 16 points heading into Friday night's game to reach the 1,000-point milestone for her career, but she did even better.
Robinson stopped the game Friday night against Bainbridge on a short basket in the paint that put her over 1,000 points, and she ended the night with a career-high 34 points.
After the milestone basket, Monroe called timeout and Robinson's coaches took off shirts to reveal another shirt underneath to honor the senior that read "I made 1000 points easy" and had Robinson's name and jersey No. 30 on the back.
"It felt great," Robinson said after the game. "I just had the mindset to focus and play hard."
But the senior is just getting going into this season and is still looking to improve and working to take her team to a state championship.
"My goal is for our team to win a championship so I'm still working to get better at scoring, get better at rebounding, and working on my defense," she said.
With Monroe's win over Bainbridge, Robinson and the Lady Tornadoes are now 4-3 on the year and currently hold a No. 9 ranking in Class AAA. They will get a major test Tuesday night when they take on undefeated Deerfield-Windsor in the Deerfield-Windsor Christmas tournament. That game is set for 6 p.m.
Robinson is the daughter of Shaniqua Lincey and Alfonzo Robinson of Albany.