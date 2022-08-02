Marianna Wright, a rising sophomore at Monroe High School and running for the Ruff Riders, won the national championship in the girls (15-16) 400-meter hurdles with a time of personal-best 59.88 seconds.
The Ruff Riders Track Club of Albany is headed back to southwest Georgia this week after competing in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Hornet Stadium on the campus of the Sacramento State University and they are bringing a national champion back to Albany.
Marianna Wright, a rising sophomore at Monroe High School and running for the Ruff Riders, won the national championship in the girls (15-16) 400-meter hurdles with a time of 59.88 seconds, a personal best and just ahead of Sydney Nettles of Atlanta's Quicksilver Track Club. Wright's time was almost two full seconds ahead of her qualifying time in Wednesday's preliminary race where she earned the top seed in the finals — again just ahead of Nettles. Earlier this year, Wright won the Class AAAA state championship in the girls 300-meter hurdles as a freshman.
"I am just overwhelmed with joy," Wright said as she traveled back toward Albany. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to compete on the national stage once again."
The Ruff Riders, led by coach Paul Jones, left Albany last week with a small caravan driving to Sacramento with 17 competitors. While Wright was the only one to win the gold, there were a few other notable finishes.
The 400 relay team of Nijah Lewis, Madeline Cooper, Jurdyn Johnson and Wright won their preliminary heat and finished fourth in the finals for the 15-16 age group. A team from Houston, TX won the title less than a second ahead of the Albany girls. The (15-16 girls) 1,600 relay team of Eve Craig, Sessen Mehari, Jurdyn Johnson, and Wright finished fifth with that same Houston team taking the win again. The 1,600 team of Zhalay Wilson, Madisyn Goddard, Sanaa Stanton, and Taelyn Phillips (13-14 girls) won their first heat and then finished fourth with a Lakewood California team taking the title.
Sarah Head, a rising senior at Lee County High School, finished fourth in the women's (17-18) 800-meter run and Benjamin Wright, a rising freshman at Monroe finished 24th in the boys 400-meter dash.
