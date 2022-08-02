The Ruff Riders Track Club of Albany is headed back to southwest Georgia this week after competing in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Hornet Stadium on the campus of the Sacramento State University and they are bringing a national champion back to Albany.

Marianna Wright, a rising sophomore at Monroe High School and running for the Ruff Riders, won the national championship in the girls (15-16) 400-meter hurdles with a time of 59.88 seconds, a personal best and just ahead of Sydney Nettles of Atlanta's Quicksilver Track Club. Wright's time was almost two full seconds ahead of her qualifying time in Wednesday's preliminary race where she earned the top seed in the finals — again just ahead of Nettles. Earlier this year, Wright won the Class AAAA state championship in the girls 300-meter hurdles as a freshman.

