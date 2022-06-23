IMG_1691.jpg

Domonik Henderson is surrounded by loved ones after signing a letter of intent to play college basketball at Columbus State University Thursday morning at Monroe. Left to right are Cathy Williams, Candida Peagler, Domonik Henderson, Jaiden Roberson and Willie Williams.

 Special Photo

ALBANY — Monroe graduate and star basketball player Domonik Henderson signed a national letter of intent Thursday morning to play college basketball at Columbus State University in Columbus.

The signing ends the high school career of the 6-foot-4 guard, who has been a starter at Monroe since he walked onto the campus as a freshman four years ago. He intends to study electrical engineering at Columbus State.

"This just seemed like the best option for me," Henderson said Thursday afternoon. "When I went on the visit to Columbus, the coaches and the team really pushed me and made me feel like part of a family."

At Monroe, he led the Golden Tornadoes to a 24-4 record this year and to the Elite Eight of the Class AAAA basketball tournament. In 2021, he and the Tornadoes finished 18-5 and also made it to the Elite Eight. In his high school career, Henderson averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Henderson was also a state champion for Monroe's track and field team, winning the high jump as junior and the triple jump as a senior, in addition to tying for the state high jump title as a senior. He was also on the 800-meter relay team that took first place in the state track meet and second place in the 1,600-meter relay race. Henderson has decided not to compete in track and field at Columbus State.

"Domonik's character, talent, work ethic and discipline will truly be missed," said Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir. "He was one of our leaders and a focal point for our team for the last three years. I'm so proud of his achievement to play on the next level and look for the same success he had as a Tornado to carry over to Columbus State University."

The Columbus State Cougars play in the Peach Belt Conference in NCAA Division II. They compiled a 20-11 record this past season with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars also made an appearance in Albany last season and beat the Golden Rams 78-75.

