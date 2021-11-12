ALBANY — It was just a scrimmage game, but it felt more like a playoff game with a large crowd and intense basketball, where the action was fast and furious until technical difficulties with the clock slowed things down.
The Monroe teams swept both the boys and girls varsity games against Lee County Thursday night in close, hard-fought battles. The boys beat the Trojans 53-41 with a late run after the game was a seesaw battle. The Lady Tornadoes and Lady Trojans also battled back and forth with Monroe taking a 37-34 win.
In the boys game, Monroe jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Trojans went on a tear started by two three-pointers from Christian Brown. The Trojans scored 13 straight points before Monroe scored again. In the second quarter the Trojans led 19-15 when Monroe turned up a half court pressure defense and scored on four consecutive possessions to pull up to a 24-20 halftime lead.
In the third quarter the Trojans battled back and made a run of their own including a fast break slam dunk from Joe Frazier that electrified the crowd. The Trojans led 36-34 heading into the final quarter of play. The final quarter went back and forth until late in the quarter the Monroe defense turned up the heat again and Monroe senior Dominik Henderson got hot with six straight points. Henderson seemed to struggle in the first half, but didn’t struggle late in the game as he helped his team pull away from the Trojans. Henderson finished the night as the leading scorer with 14 points for Monroe and teammate Justin Burns added eight for the Tornadoes. Lee County was led by DJ Taylor with 13 points and Caden King followed with 12.
Early in the girls game there were only two players who put points in the basket. Lee County’s Kennedy Snead scored eight first quarter points for the Lady Trojans while Aaliyah Robinson knocked down six first quarter points for Monroe. The Lady Trojans held a slight lead early but Monroe ended up with a 19-17 lead at the half and a 29-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tornadoes widened their lead early in the fourth before the Lady Trojans battled back and actually had a chance to tie the game late. Snead was fouled with 14 seconds remaining and the officials deemed it an intentional foul. Snead hit both free throws and the Lady Trojans took control of the ball again because of the intentional foul. Snead had the ball and shot but missed, got her own rebound and battled again and again a third time before the game ended.
Snead led all scorers with 19 points and teammate Jarnyria Maddox added nine for Lee County. Robinson led Monroe with 17 points and Kyla Raven followed with nine.
