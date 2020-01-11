SYLVESTER - Dominik Henderson threw a perfect alley oop pass to Marius Ellis for a slam dunk on the first possession of the game Friday night to put Monroe up 2-0 over Worth County and the Golden Tornadoes never trailed, beating the Rams 63-49 Friday night. The win puts ninth-ranked Monroe at 12-5, 2-0 on the season and in first place in Region 1-AAA. The Rams fall to 4-10, 1-1.
After Ellis’ slam, Cedric Henderson drilled a three-pointer from the corner and then Henderson hit a basket to put the Tornadoes ahead 7-0 before Worth County got on the board. Worth’s Elijah Smith swished a three-pointer to get the Rams on the board; but that was the Rams’ only points until there were two minutes remaining in the first quarter when Monroe was up 18-3. At that point, Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir had his second five on the floor with his starting five resting.
The Tornadoes led 21-6 after one quarter and held a 31-18 advantage at the half. The Rams got 12 second quarter points on four three-pointers, two more by Smith and one each from Jordan Curry and Nathaniel Curry. The Monroe defense kept the Rams outside all night and Worth County got very few opportunities in the paint until late in the game. In all, the Rams hit nine three-pointers and that is what kept them in the game. In contrast, the Tornadoes made only three shots from beyond the arch – two from Henderson and another from Matthew Green.
The Tornadoes led the entire way, but Smith drilled a three-pointer with 2:25 remaining in the third quarter that pulled Worth County to within eight at 40-32, but that was as close as they got. The Tornadoes pulled out to a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Rams rallied with shots by Nathaniel Curry and two three-pointers by Keonte Moore closed the gap to 10 with 1:14 remaining.
Za’tarrious Anderson led the Tornadoes with 12 points, while Cedric Johnson and Marius Ellis each added eight.
Smith led the Rams with 14 points and Nathaniel Curry added 10. Moore scored nine and Jordan Curry followed with seven.
Monroe will travel to Adel Tuesday to face the Cook Hornets, while the Rams will host Crisp County Tuesday. The two teams will meet again in Albany at Monroe High School Friday night.
