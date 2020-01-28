SYLVESTER - The Monroe Golden Tornadoes swept two big region games Tuesday night in Sylvester and the boy’s 49-40 win secured the Region 1-AAA title for Monroe, while the girls’41-27 win sets up a Friday night showdown with Crisp County to determine the region championship. The Monroe boys are now 7-0 in the region with only one game to play. The Monroe girls are 5-2 in the region and so is Worth County. Crisp County is 4-3 in the region and still has games with Monroe and Worth County.
The Worth County boys gave Monroe all they could handle Tuesday night, but the Tornadoes never trailed. The Rams, who were without two of the team’s leading scorers-Keonte Moore and Elijah Smith, scored only four baskets in the first half, but all four were three-pointers. And the Ram defense was on top of their game, so they stayed in the game by keeping the explosive Tornado offense from getting going.
Monroe’s Cedric Johnson swished a three in the first quarter to put the Tornadoes up 8-0 and Worth’s Quinn Ewings responded with a three on the Rams’ next possession. After the Tornadoes moved the score to 14-3, Worth’s Chris McGill downed a three-pointer and Ewings hit another three. As the end of the half drew near Worth County’s Ben Johnson hit a three from the corner to close the gap to 18-12.
The loudest crowd reaction of the night came just before the half time buzzer when Monroe’s Za’tarious Anderson threw up an alley oop pass to Marius Ellis in traffic and Ellis slammed it in for two points as the buzzer sounded. Monroe led 22-12 at the half.
In the third quarter Ewings drilled another three, Joe Jones put in four baskets underneath and after Cameron Johnson nailed two free throws the Rams had pulled to within five points in the third quarter. The Rams then reeled off the next five points to go up by 10. But the Rams came back again and pulled to within three points in the fourth quarter.
After a time out the Tornadoes came out with a new intensity and fought off the rally from the Rams to hold on for the 49-40 win.
Joe Jones led the Rams with 12 points and Ewings added 11 on the night.
Marius Ellis led Monroe with 17 and Matthew Green followed with 16. Cedric Johnson added seven.
The Monroe girls took control of the game in third quarter and pulled away from the Lady Rams for the win. Monroe led 19-13 at the half, but the Lady Tornado defense was able to keep the Rams out of the paint and Worth County was shooting from outside the three-point arch. The shots would not fall and the Lady Tornadoes took the rebounds and raced down the floor. When Monroe’s Catresia White stole a pass and raced to the basket for a layup Monroe was up 29-17 with 1:46 left in the third. Worth finally got a three to fall with 16 seconds remaining in the third, but the Tornadoes responded just before the buzzer with a three by Saniyah McDuffie.
"We are tied for first, We have to win Friday," said Monroe head coach Jennifer Acree,
The Lady Tornadoes were led by Catresia White and Marnell Davis who each scored 11. Saniyah McDuffie added seven.
Patience Fowler led Worth with eight points. Alexis Hall followed with six points and 11 blocked shots.
Monroe will host Crisp County Friday night in Albany. Worth County will travel to Pelham Friday night and then to Adel Saturday night for a region battle with Cook High.
