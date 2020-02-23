The basketball season is nearing its conclusion with the GHSA teams down to eight in each classification while the GISA schools are down to the Final Four – so it’s an important week for basketball. In the GHSA playoffs the Albany area still has four teams competing – three boy’s teams and one girl’s team. More on the GISA tomorrow.
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (21-6) will travel to Jefferson, Ga. (20-7) for a Wednesday night Elite Eight match up in Class AAA. The Tornadoes beat Greater Atlanta Christian 59-52 to advance while Jefferson beat Pierce County 65-57 for their 11th straight win. Jefferson has lost only once since the new year and has gifted guards that run and shoot much like the Golden Tornadoes.
“This will be a real challenge for us,” said Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir. “They have good size, they move the ball down the court really quickly and they can knock down threes. They play fast and they like to drive into the paint and score.”
Hoffpauir said his team is healthy and he has been working to keep them sharp and ready by giving them a day off and then condensing practices so they will be ready to play come Wednesday.
The Terrell County Greenwave (24-2) has another home game Wednesday at 6 p.m. when the Dooly County Bobcats (21-6) come to Dawson. Led by senior Shontavion Bowens, the Greenwave is averaging 68 points per game. Bowens leads with 14.5 per game but all five starters are averaging at or near double figures. Recardo Simmons is second with 12.6, Kentravion Grier is next with 11.6, Keborian Stephens puts in 10.8 and Jamarkeis Allen contributes 8.2 points per game.
Dooly County is an offensive powerhouse averaging 73 points per game and having scored less than 60 points only twice this season. They made it to 100 points in game, scored over 90 in two others and in the 80s 10 times. Dooly is led by the big man in the paint, senior Jeff Felton, who is averaging almost 18 points per game with 15 rebounds per game. Fellow senior Shamon Zanders is averaging 14.5 points per game with five assists and sophomore Eric Ivory is putting in 14 points per game as well.
Calhoun County still has both the girls and the boys competing the playoffs.
The girls will host Greenville Tuesday night at home with tip-off set for 7 p.m. Calhoun (24-4) is currently ranked third and Greenville (22-7) is currently number four. The two teams met in December with Greenville taking a 61-60 win in Edison. The winner of this game will likely face top-ranked Central of Talbotton (25-1) in the state semi-finals this weekend.
The Calhoun County boys 7(24-3) will travel to Sparta to take on Hancock Central (25-3) Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The Cougars are coming off a 70-59 win over Mitchell County in the second round. Hancock Central routed Turner County 87-50 in the second round.
The teams that win will move onto the semi-final round which will be this weekend at Valdosta Sate University.
