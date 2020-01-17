The ninth-ranked Golden Tornadoes of Monroe started off slow but won going away Friday night, beating region foe Worth County 65-45 in Albany. The win improves the Tornadoes record to 15-5 on the year and 4-0 in the region. The Rams fall to 4-12 overall and 1-3 in the region.
Worth County jumped out on top to start the game and led 7-0 after Keonte Moore drilled a three-pointer from the corner early in the first. The Tornadoes had trouble finding the bottom of the net until sophomore Domonik Henderson finally scored for Monroe after three and half minutes had ticked off the clock. Henderson went on to score the first eight points of the night for the Tornadoes and changed that 7-0 deficit to an 8-7 lead for his team. In fact, after falling behind 7-0, Monroe went on a 21-2 run before the Rams could score again – and that score came on a goal-tending call by the officials.
“We had a big pep rally today,” Henderson said after the game. “I just wanted to come out and do my best and do something for my team and our community.”
Monroe led 23-14 at the half and began to extend the lead when Worth County’s Moore swished another three to close the gap to 27-19 early in the third. He would nail another three a few minutes later to bring his team to within seven of Monroe, but that was as close as they would get.
Kareem Nixon followed Moore’s final three with a three of his own and then another basket by Henderson pushed the lead to 16 points. Monroe kept building on the lead through the end of the third and into the fourth – leading by as many as 23 points late in the game when freshman Andrico Jackson nailed a three from the corner.
Henderson finished the night with 19 points to lead all scorers, including hitting five of six free throw attempts. Marius Ellis added 11 for the Tornadoes and Jackson chipped in eight. The Rams were led by Moore with 11 points while Jordan Curry and Nathaniel Curry each added nine for Worth County.
Monroe has a Monday night date with undefeated and second-ranked Americus-Sumter in the MLK Classic at Monroe and will then continue region competition with a road trip to Crisp Co. The Rams will host Cook County Tuesday night.
