ALBANY — The No. 2-ranked Monroe Golden Tornadoes (22-2) and the No. 4-ranked Westover Patriots (20-3) will play in the Region 1-AAAA boys basketball championship game Wednesday night at Monroe.
Both teams reached the finals with wins in Friday night's semifinals where Monroe beat Cairo 69-52 and Westover edged Dougherty 49-45.
Monroe didn't start out quick and Cairo led 4-2 very early in the game, but the Tornadoes turned up the defense to create opportunities and after Domonik Henderson got free for his first slam of the night, the Tornadoes had scored eight straight and led 10-4. Cairo battled back and pulled within two at 13-11, but the Tornadoes scored the last eight points of the quarter to lead 21-11 after the first quarter.
The Syrupmakers tried a full-court press and tried changing defenses from man-to-man to zones, but Monroe was too quick and was able to get through the Cairo defense. Meanwhile, Henderson, Cedric Johnson and Andrico Jackson wreaked havoc on the Cairo offense, creating numerous turnovers. The Tornadoes led 37-22 at the half and when the teams went to the locker room for the break, about half of the huge crowd on hand headed toward the exits.
The second half saw lots of substitutions from both teams and the teams continued to battle, but Monroe was never threatened.
Henderson led all scorers with 21 points for Monroe and Jaquan Maddox followed with 11. Amari Pavel led Cairo with 15.
The first semifinal matchup was much more intense. Both teams opened with full-court pressure and intense defense, but Westover got the early advantage with timely steals and sharp passing that gave them easier shots. The Patriots led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Dougherty pulled to within four at 17-13 on a 3-pointer by Jaion Burns. Moments later, Westover's Jeremiah Waters drilled a long 3-pointer to put Westover back up 21-13, but then Dougherty's Lavonta Clyde responded with a 3-pointer and Burns hit another 3-pointer to close the gap. Westover's Kemari Leverette got the last 3-pointer of the half to give the Patriots a 28-26 lead at the break.
Dougherty got its first lead of the night on a free throw by Kaleke Jinks and the Trojans pulled out to a seven-point lead in the third quarter. But the Patriots battled back and Leverette closed the gap to 40-39 on a drive to the basket for two and was fouled and sank the free throw. Kavon Johnson then gave Westover the lead again on a long 3-pointer and then stretched that lead to four, 47-43, on a steal and a layup as the clock got dangerously low for the Trojans.
The Trojans had a later opportunity to at least tie the game when Elijah West sank his first free throw with seven seconds left. Westover's Effrin Smith grabbed the rebound from the second free throw, but the Dougherty defense tied him up with a jump ball and the ball was awarded to the Trojans with 6.4 seconds remaining. The shot attempt was no good, Westover's Anthony Milton was fouled, and sank both free throws to make the final 49-45.
Kavon Johnson was the only player in the game to score in double figures to lead Westover with 10 points. Tracy Williams was next with eight points.
No Trojans made it to double figures, but Burns and Kennard Norris each scored nine for Dougherty.
Monroe and Westover will meet for the region championship Wednesday at Monroe High School at 7:30 p.m. The consolation game between Dougherty and Cairo will tip off at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.