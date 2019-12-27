The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will take on the Boys and Girls School from New York City Friday in the second round of the Roundball Classic after beating Marianna, Fla. Thursday evening in Leesburg 78-59.
Dominik Henderson scored the first basket followed by a three from Kareem Nixon to start out with a 5-0 lead and Monroe went on to open a 20-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Marianna bounced back in the second quarter with a defense that caused the Tornadoes to turn the ball over several times and they got back into the game, trailing 30-19 at the half. In the third quarter Marianna pulled to within nine points but that was as close as they would get as the Tornadoes held on for the win in the second half shoot out. The Tornadoes scored 44 points in the second half while Marianna put in 40 as the teams raced up and down the court.
Senior Za’tarrious Anderson put up his biggest numbers of the season with 24 points and had three blocked shots in the first half to lead the Golden Tornadoes, but the guard play of Kareem Nixon, Matthew Green and Dominik Henderson was instrumental as well. Each of the guards pulled down rebounds, dished assists and blocked shots. Nixon and Green each scored 13 and Henderson added 12.
Junior power forward Marius Ellis was still on the bench with an injury suffered in last week’s U-Save It tournament.
The Golden Tornadoes will play the Boys and Girls School from Brooklyn in New York City at 6:30 Friday evening in the second round of the tournament. The Boys and Girls School (8-3) beat Central of Macon Thursday in the first round. Junior point guard Khalil Brantley scored 32 points to lead his team to victory.