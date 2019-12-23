The Crisp County Cougars, who fell just short of the Class AAA state championship, dominated the Region 1-AAA awards announced last week, but listed among those top players in the region were 14 players from Monroe High School and 13 players from Worth County High School.
Crisp County running back Quez Palmer was named the “Offensive Player of the Year,” while Crisp’s Chris Paul was named “Defensive Player of the Year” and Conner Richmond earned “Special Teams Player of the Year.” Cougar quarterback AJ Lofton took the “Athlete of the Year” title and coach Brad Harber was named “Coach of the Year.”
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes had four players on the Region 1 first-team offense – running back Micah Stewart, wide receivers Za’tarrious Anderson and Dominik Henderson and offensive lineman Marvin Price.
Worth County’s first team offensive players included running back David Wilcher, tight end Chris Manuel, and offensive lineman Jabez Harris.
First team defense from Monroe included defensive lineman Curtis Fowler, linebacker Emon Seay and defensive back Lorranger Russell. Chosen for the first team defense from Worth County were linebacker Jordan Curry and defensive back Tayshun Shipp.
Monroe quarterback Jordan Edwards headlines the second team offense that also included wide receiver Brandon McGill and offensive lineman Tiran Street.
Sharius Curryawn Harrell, a running back for the Worth County Rams, made the second team offense along with wide receiver Treshaun Jefferson and lineman Ladarius Curry.
Lonnie Leverette, Jacorrium Perry, Curtis Dukes and Time Spurling made the second team defense from Monroe. Worth County’s Chris McGill, Joe Jones, and Gage Boynton were also on the second team defense.
Worth County kicker Ray Spraggins and punter Riley Mason were named All-Region for their efforts.