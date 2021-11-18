_DSC4546.jpg
Monroe’s Domonik Henderson shoots for two against Greater Atlanta Christian during a 2020 game in Albany.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

Monroe senior Domonik Henderson was selected Thursday to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s preseason watch list for the area’s top players.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard was a Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Team player last season.

