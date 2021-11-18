urgent Monroe's Domonik Henderson named to Atlanta Tipoff Club watch list From Staff Reports Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Buy Now Monroe’s Domonik Henderson shoots for two against Greater Atlanta Christian during a 2020 game in Albany. Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe senior Domonik Henderson was selected Thursday to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s preseason watch list for the area’s top players. The 6-foot-3 combo guard was a Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Team player last season. 