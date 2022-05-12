ALBANY — The first day of the GHSA state track meet for Class A and AAAA is complete at Hugh Mills Stadium and the Albany area schools racked up some top finishers, including Monroe's Domonik Henderson and Terrell County's Tadreuna Rogers.
Henderson won the state title for the triple jump for the second straight year with a jump of 46 feet, 9 inches, just inches further than Cameron Goggins of Hampton and Trevon Campbell of Bainbridge.
Henderson, who was competing in two events at the same time, also tied with JD Black of Heritage for the top spot in the boys high jump. Both competitors reached a height of 6-8, but Black claimed the top spot because he hit the winning height on his second jump while Henderson hit it on the third jump. Neither Henderson nor Black could clear the 6-10 bar.
Rogers won the Class A girls long jump with a jump of 17-10 1/2, seven inches further than her nearest competitor. Rogers wasn't the only standout for Terrell County, however. Jalen Brooks placed second in the boys discus throw and third in the boys shot put.
Monroe's 800 relay teams also shined Thursday evening. The girls 800 team of Eve Craig, Marianna Wright, Jurdyn Johnson and Tristen Chaney finished first in the preliminary races and will earn the top seed heading into Saturday's final race. The boys 800 relay team of Usir Bey, Domonik Henderson, Johnny Cauley and Tykerris Washington finished second in the preliminaries just a tenth of a second behind Cedar Shoals of Athens.
Dougherty's Makael Bridges placed second in the boys long jump, just short of Sammy Hammett of Kendrick of Columbus.
Westover athletes who earned top finishes included Cameron Griffin (ninth in boys pole vault), Patrick Weaver (eighth in shot put), Isaiah Raynor (sixth in boys high jump and 11th in boys triple jump), Effrin Smith (eight in boys high jump), Madison Mitchell (fifth in girls high jump), Tejah Lawson (ninth in girls shot put) and Taylor Singleton (seventh in girls triple jump).
Other notable performances from area schools included a Baconton trio which finished 6, 7, and 8 in the boy's pole vault for Class A. Alex Curles placed sixth, teammate David Von Glahn took seventh and Robert Beal finished eighth.
Mitchell County's Dontavius Johnson finished 10th in the boys shot put while Kelly Robinson placed 10th in the girls shot put. In the only running event final of the day, the Mitchell County boys 3,200 relay team of Lavantay Farlow, DeMiyon Arline, Terrell Mathis and Justin Price made it to the medal stand by finishing seventh.
Pelham's Justyn Wesley placed 10th in the boys discus throw.
The state track meet will continue through Saturday when most of the final running events are planned.
