Monroe's Kyla Raven, middle, signed with Shorter University this week. Raven poses with, left to right, Grant Raven (her brother), Vincent Raven (father), Terri Raven (mother) and Caitlyn Raven (sister).
Monroe's Kyla Raven signed with Shorter University. In the photo, standing left to right, are assistant coach Antonio Atkins, assistant coach Verlisia Potts, head coach Jennifer Acree and assistant Christy Daniels. Seated left to right are Vincent Raven (Kyla's father), Terri Raven (mother), Raven, Caitlyn Raven (sister) and Grant Raven (brother).
ALBANY — Monroe senior Kyla Raven signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at Shorter University in Rome on Friday in a ceremony at Monroe High School. She is the daughter of Vincent and Terri Raven of Albany.
Raven began her high school basketball career at Sherwood Christian Academy but transferred to Monroe. She missed most of her junior year with injuries, but had a stellar senior season to earn the offer to play college basketball.
She was an integral part of the Lady Tornado team this season that made the state playoffs and reached the Sweet Sixteen and was only one point away from making the Elite Eight.
The 6-foot-1 Raven earned first-team All-Region honors, averaging 10.6 points per game with 7.5 rebounds per game. She scored a total of 296 points and 209 rebounds. She was in the top five in the region for blocked shots, double-doubles, and free throw percentage. She also won the region 3-point contest and was a district finalist. Raven was also selected as a C/O Best of the Best All-Star selection and made the All-Tournament team at Thomasville's Hoopfest Holiday tournament.
Shorter University is a Division II school that competes in the Gulf South Conference.
