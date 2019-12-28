NEW ORLEANS -- Georgia players and coaches filed off two Delta jets at Louis Armstrong International Airport Friday afternoon to the hoopla of a Sugar Bowl greeting with the sounds of the Third Line Brass Band.
There was plenty of intrigue about the players who didn't make the trip, but coach Kirby Smart wanted to keep the focus on the guys that were here.
He declined to answer a question about whether running back Brian Herrien was with the team for Wednesday's 8:45 p.m. game against Baylor. Herrien wasn't spotted and Smart did nothing to shoot down speculation he hasn't been practicing.
"We're going to focus on the players that are playing in the game," Smart said during a 10-minute news conference minutes after stepping off the plane.
He gave the exact same response when he was asked about another senior, defensive tackle Tyler Clark, a second-team All-SEC pick by the coaches.
Herrien is second on the Bulldogs in rushing with 490 yards and six touchdowns and has 16 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. He has played in 52 games and rushed for 1,413 yards and 13 touchdowns in his four seasons. Clark started every game for Georgia and leads the team with 8 tackles for loss and has 26 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.
"We're down some guys and the younger guys that are coming in this is their time," inside linebacker Monty Rice said.
When asked which young players he expected to be able to step into bigger roles, he mentioned running backs by name--freshman Kenny McIntosh and redshirt freshman Zamir White.
He also brought up James Cook, who it turns out is good to go to play in the Sugar Bowl.
Cook was arrested Dec. 14 on misdemeanor charges of having an open container and driving without a license. When police smelled marijuana in the car he was driving, he told them he smoked it.
Smart, though, said Cook passed a school-administered drug test and won't be suspended for any violation of the school's drug policy.
"We thoroughly reviewed this situation in compliance with our drug policy," Smart said. "We tested him immediately after he had an arrest. The test was negative and James was cleared to play. It's that simple. Not proud of his behavior but he suffered some discipline for what he did and that's done."
Star running back D'Andre Swift was one of the first players off the plane on Friday. Smart said Swift is still recovering from a shoulder injury that limited his production in the SEC championship game loss to LSU. He got most of his practice work in the final two practices on campus.
"We're hopeful he's able to go and 100 percent for the game," Smart said. "He wants to play in the game. So if he's able to go 100 percent, he'll be able to play."
Georgia practiced 11 times on campus, according to Smart, who closed all of them to the media. The team is scheduled to hold its first practice on site Saturday afternoon in the Superdome. A portion will be open to reporters who Smart said can see for themselves who is practicing.
"I've enjoyed seeing these guys compete," he said. "We've had a lot of guys battling for opportunities to play."
He said the staff has preached "fast and physical," in practices that were cut to 90 minutes instead of the usual 120 minutes. The move was made "because of some depth and different issues. We've really had to practice smart."
Georgia is down three offensive line starters after tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson declared for the NFL draft and decided to skip the bowl. Guard Ben Cleveland also isn't playing in the game because he's academically ineligible, his father told Dawgs247.
Rice mentioned sophomore Jamaree Salyer and redshirting freshman Xavier Truss as offensive linemen who will have a chance for more snaps now. Salyer and Mays are working at the tackle spots, Smart said, with Truss and Warren Ericson behind them.
Devonte Wyatt and Julian Rochester could see increased roles if Clark's Georgia career indeed is over.
"With the competition for the all the open spots, it's been really good," Smart said. "A lot of them have been open spots, 2s and 3s, even special teams. It's been like starting over."
Smart is setting a clear tone after the Bulldogs' flat showing in a loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl last year.
Smart said in Athens the message drummed home has been about "this trip, this team and this game. That's really it. It's a one-game season for us. It's like a new season and it's a one-game season."
He said coaches made sure to hold players to a standard "and that standard is I'm going to come compete and go play and if you weren't going to play to that standard, you weren't going to be here."
Said tight end Charlie Woerner: "I think this team is a lot more excited to play in this game."
Added Rice: "The Texas dynasty was brought back after that game. We just want to go out there and prove that we care about this game."
___