Lavoisier_Fisher.jpg

ATLANTA — The Morehouse Maroon Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday evening to come from behind and beat the Albany State Golden Rams 7-6 and ended the Golden Rams’ 10-game SIAC winning streak. The Rams had blistered the Maroon Tigers in the first two games of the series 24-7 and 21-5.

Former Lee County star Jonathan Logsdon singled to right field in the top of the seventh to score Austin Roberts and Lavoisier Fisher to give the Rams a 6-3 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Maroon Tigers smacked four singles and a double off of ASU’s Landon Kiefer to win the game.

