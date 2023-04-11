ATLANTA — The Morehouse Maroon Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday evening to come from behind and beat the Albany State Golden Rams 7-6 and ended the Golden Rams’ 10-game SIAC winning streak. The Rams had blistered the Maroon Tigers in the first two games of the series 24-7 and 21-5.
Former Lee County star Jonathan Logsdon singled to right field in the top of the seventh to score Austin Roberts and Lavoisier Fisher to give the Rams a 6-3 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Maroon Tigers smacked four singles and a double off of ASU’s Landon Kiefer to win the game.
It’s Kiefer’s second loss of the season but he pitched a complete game, giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits. He walked one and struck out five. His season record is now 6-2.
Logsdon had three hits and knocked in three runs to lead the Rams in the game. The Rams got doubles from Chase Karn and Jaelyn Brooks.
In the first game Monday, the Rams scored eight runs in the first inning and 11 more in the second to jump out to a 19-0 lead. The Rams extended that lead to 24-0 in the fourth before Morehouse scored four runs in the fourth and three more in the seventh.
The Rams pounded 19 hits in the game, including Fisher’s 13th home run of the year. Fisher had three hits and knocked in seven runs for the Rams. Logsdon smacked two doubles and four hits in all. He batted in three runs. Nathan Lloyd and Tucker Jordan also doubled.
Brady Davis took the win on the mound, pitching four innings. He allowed three hits and four earned runs. He walked five and struck out six. William Beasley, Elijah Dennis, Keith Taylor, and John Luegering all pitched in relief.
The series began Sunday with a 21-5 win for Albany State. ASU pounded 16 hits, took advantage of 10 walks, and four Morehouse errors.
Jordan, Fisher, and Hill Corley all homered. Lloyd and Chase Karn both doubled. Fisher led with four 4 RBI while Jordan and Corley each batted in three.
Jeremiah Reddell took the win on the mound, improving his record to 8-0 on the season. He pitched five innings, giving up 10 hits and five runs — four of which were earned. He did not walk any batters and struck out six. Calvin Baker finished the game on the mound. Baker didn’t allow any hits or runs. He walked two and struck out three.