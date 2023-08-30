DENVER -- Charlie Morton bid adieu to what had been MLB’s longest current scoreless streak. But he still extended his recent dominance while helping the Braves claim a 3-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday night.

Morton surrendered just one run, scattered three hits and struck out eight over six innings. This marked just the fifth time a pitcher aged 39 years or older has allowed one run or less, three hits or less over at least six innings at Coors Field. The others to do so are all Hall of Famers: Randy Johnson (2007), Tom Glavine (2008) and Greg Maddux (2007 and ‘08).

