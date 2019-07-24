Anticipation is high for Georgia's football game against Notre Dame Sept. 21 in Athens, and so are the ticket prices.
In fact, prices on the secondary market are currently by far higher for that game than for any other across the nation in the 2019 college football season, according to ticket reseller TickPick.
As of Tuesday, the lowest available price for the Georgia-Notre Dame game on TickPick was $600. By comparison, the next most expensive game, LSU at Texas on Sept. 7, had a "get-in" (lowest available) price of $339, according to TickPick.
At another secondary ticket marketplace, StubHub, the lowest price for a Georgia-Notre Dame ticket as of Tuesday was $632.50, including fees.
The game will mark the Notre Dame football program's first visit to Athens. Georgia and Notre Dame have met twice previously elsewhere, with the Bulldogs winning both times: 20-19 in South Bend in September 2017 and 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl in January 1981 to claim the national championship for the 1980 season.
The average list price for resale tickets to all Georgia home football games on TickPick for the 2019 season is $389.95, which the company said is the highest of any college football team. The next most expensive home games are Michigan's at an average of $279.27, followed by Notre Dame's (average of $273.92), Ohio State's ($266.48), Clemson's ($228.34) and Alabama's ($203.01).
So, yeah, you might say Bulldog Nation is excited about the season.
