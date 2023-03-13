Continuing with the comparison of sports - then and now…
Network television – primarily ABC – televised just the last three holes of a
professional golf tournament. For many fans, that was enough. For some, it was more
than enough. Today, every single hole of every single professional golf tournament –
as well as those in foreign countries and a couple that are either amateur or collegiate
– is televised. There is even an entire network dedicated entirely to golf.
There was a time when American Olympic athletes made our country proud. Athletes
like Frank Shorter, Mark Spitz, and Bruce Jenner. Today, it’s considered a success if we
can survive an Olympics without a national embarrassment. For starters, there’s the
antics of Tonya Harding, Ryan Lochte, and Marion Jones. (If you’re unfamiliar, Google
either one of those names followed by the word ‘shame.’ Then we’ll all be on the same
page.)
There’s now a channel dedicated entirely to tennis as well. And, as far as I can tell, one
for every other major sport. The overabundance of sporting events available for all of
us to see on television – as well as those dreaded electronic games that can be played
with your thumbs – might be why there are so many empty basketball courts, baseball
diamonds, and tennis courts everywhere you look. It might also help explain why there
are so many players from other countries dominating sports these days, and why
Americans have taken a back seat in most of them.
There used to be just one televised game of the week for pretty much every sport,
which made the games ‘must-see TV’ for sports fans like me. Today, between all of the
major networks and the plethora of ESPN channels (there must be at least XIV of
them), it’s hard NOT to find a game at any given point in time on any day of the week.
However, despite all of the fond memories I have growing up in - what I consider to be, and I
challenge you to prove me wrong - the golden era of sports, there were a few things that
foreshadowed the beginning of the end of the sanity in sports. Regrettably, I have to confess
that I engaged in all of them. Looking back on it now, I’m almost ashamed that I did. (Just for
fun, Google my name followed by ‘shame’ and see what turns up!)
ABC’s Battle of the Superstars, a televised sporting event featuring 10 top athletes from
10 different sports competing in events that were not the ones they were known for.
Some of the athletes fared quite well: for example, Bob Seagren, Renaldo Nehemiah,
and OJ Simpson were all winners. Others, however, didn’t do quite as well. For
example, former world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Frazier almost drowned in
his 50-meter swimming heat after belly-flopping into the pool, dogpaddling, and
ultimately walking on the bottom of the pool. Frazier later admitted he couldn’t swim,
but defended his actions by saying he had no way of knowing unless he tried.
The birth of the Atlanta Braves chanting and tomahawk chop, when former Florida
State Seminole Deion Sanders introduced them to the team. I imagine the fans in Ohio
and the Nation’s Capital are wondering how the chant and the chop are still allowed,
considering they had to dump ‘Indians’ and ‘Redskins,’ respectively. It also makes me
wonder how Atlanta and Florida State gets away with keeping their names: ‘Braves’
and ‘Seminoles,’ respectively. And what about the reigning Super Bowl champions; the
‘Chiefs?’
And finally, I’m embarrassed to admit that I participated in the early days of ‘the wave.’
Today – thankfully - the wave is nothing more than a fading memory, albeit a very, very
painful one. The closest thing we have to the wave now is when a rather large fan
makes his or her way back to their seat, which causes one fan after another to stand up
to let them by.
So, I pose the question: has the world of sports completely lost its sanity?
Surely, I can’t be the only one who thinks so.