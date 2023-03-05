Continuing with the comparison of sports - then and now…
Roger Maris hit a legitimate 61 home runs in a season. Hank Aaron hit a legitimate 755
home runs in his career. Both of those numbers were supposed to be legendary
benchmarks. And they were, until a trio of chemically-enhanced muscle heads (Bonds,
Sosa, and McGwire – they should have formed a law firm) made a mockery of them
both.
Americans played a prominent role in professional tennis. Jimmy Connors, John
McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, and Pete Sampras all won Grand Slam events.
Now, the last American male to win one is Andy Roddick, and that was 20 years ago (XX
in Roman numerals). Today, the top players are from Spain (Nadal), Serbia (Djokovic),
and Sweden (Federer), and together the three of them have won the majority of the
four major championships during that void. Thankfully, the American women – most
notably the Williams sisters, Serena and Venus – remained relevant in Grand Slam
events during the American men’s two-decade absence. Otherwise, American tennis
would have fallen by the wayside altogether.
Back in the day, hockey and soccer weren’t relevant. They might have been in Canada
and Europe, respectively, but I can’t say for sure because I never lived in either place.
(Actually, I lived in Holland many years ago, but I don’t think soccer had been invented
yet.) Hockey and soccer just wasn’t followed by sports fans in America. Of course, that
was a long time ago. Now, hockey and soccer have become quite relevant in our
country. Personally, I never became a fan. Maybe it’s just me, but it’s hard to watch a
sport where you might miss the only score of the game if you step out for a quick trip
to the men’s room.
After researching the names of athletes who will be remembered for doing bad things,
none were from the period I’ve been referring to as ‘back in the day.’ The worst thing I
found was Rosie Ruiz cheating to ‘win’ the 1980 Boston Marathon. There was also Pete
Rose’s gambling problem, although to be fair, he was betting on his own team to win.
Rather, most of the bad things took place from 1994 on, starting with OJ Simpson being
charged with murder. After that, there was Mike Tyson biting off Evander Holyfield’s
ear (1997), Latrell Sprewell putting his hands around the throat of head coach PJ
Carlesimo (also 1997), Michael Vick abusing dogs (2007), and Tiger Woods ending what
could have been the greatest resume of all time in professional golf when his marriage
(and life) started to unravel (2009). Go ahead and add Adrian Peterson for child abuse,
Ray Rice for spousal abuse (although at the time the woman was just his fiancé), Lance
Armstrong for doping, and round it out with Barry Bonds and a host of others using
steroids. Finally, let’s include Rae Curruth and Aaron Hernandez, who both took a page
from OJ’s book and committed murder. The only difference between the two of them
and OJ is that they were both found guilty of their crimes. OJ remained free - because
the glove didn’t fit.
There were four major college bowl games: the Cotton, Sugar, Orange, and the Grand
Daddy of them all, the Rose. And all of them were relevant in determining the National
Champion. Today, the only meaningful games are those played in the College Football
Playoff. As for the other bowl games, I can almost understand why some players sit
them out: they’re absolutely meaningless. If you have any doubts, just look in the
stands and count the fans. If you’ve been paying attention the past several years, the
television cameras rarely pan the crowds in non-playoff bowl games. That’s because
the NCAA doesn’t want you to notice all of the empty seats.
Speaking of bowl games, players used to not have the option of sitting them out to
‘prepare for the NFL draft’ or whatever reason they come up with to say that they’re
simply not interested in playing. It makes one wonder who’s in charge these days – the
coaches, the players, the administration – but to me it’s pretty clear who’s calling the
shots: the players.
To be continued…
