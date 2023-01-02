120A0920.jpg

Georgia's Kirby Smart coaches against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022.

 Colin Hubbard

Usually there aren't many revelations and inferences to be made during the typical bowl season, other than the fact that teams with 6-6 regular season records that don't win their bowl game end the season with losing records (Thanks for playing, Oklahoma. You too, Florida). However, before getting to the (only) two games that really matter, a few random observations from over the holidays:

• Florida State will be the team to beat in the ACC in 2023. Led by Mahomes-like quarterback Jordan Travis (he even has the same haircut), the Seminoles showed their mettle in an exciting 35-32 win over first-year head coach Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. Meanwhile, the once-mighty Clemson Tigers appear to be on their way out of the ACC's top tier after their loss to a talented Tennessee team in the Orange Bowl, 31-14. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, at one time thought to be able to walk on water by Tiger fans, has demonstrated that without a first-rate quarterback (like Trevor Lawrence, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars) or defensive coordinator (the aforementioned Venables), he can barely swim.

