Show of hands: how many of you baby boomers just sang the title above to the tune of Jimmy Mack, the 1966 hit by Martha and the Vandellas? (Truth: I did when I wrote it.)
Another show of hands: how many of you - baby boomers and nonbaby boomers alike – are wondering ‘who the heck is Connie Mack,’ that, now that I think about it, sounds like a lyric for another song Martha and the Vandellas could turn into a hit.
In 1901, Connie Mack became the manager – as well as the treasurer and part owner – of the Philadelphia Athletics, one of the first teams in the new American (baseball) League. After the 1950 season – half a century later – Mack’s teams had compiled 3,582 wins, nine pennants,
eight World Series appearances, and five World Series wins. Incidentally, 1950 was the last year he was the Athletics’ head coach – 50 years after taking the job. The fact that his winning percentage was only .484 – his teams lost more games than they won – says a lot about the stability of coaching jobs a century ago. Sure, five World Series wins didn’t hurt, but I imagine Mack being part owner of the team may have had a little something to do with his length tenure as well.
After the 2022-2023 college basketball regular season came to a close, Jim Boeheim – college basketball’s Connie Mack – quietly retired after 47 years as the head coach at Syracuse. By comparison, Coach K was at Duke for 42 years, and his arch-enemy, Dean Smith, was at North Carolina for 37. The longest active Division 1 head basketball coach, now that the 78-year-old Boeheim has officially called it quits, is now Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, who is wrapping up his 28th season with the Spartans.
Jim Boeheim may be one of the most underappreciated and/or underrated head coaches in college basketball. Here’s what he accomplished as head coach of the Orange:
1,015 victories and only 440 losses for a lifetime winning percentage of .698.
(Prior to Boeheim taking over the program, Syracuse basketball teams only had 926 wins in 76 seasons.
In other words, Boeheim more than doubled the university’s win total – and did it in 29 less seasons. It’s also worth mentioning that Boeheim’s teams had to forfeit 101 wins due to employees at a local YMCA giving money to Syracuse student/athletes, otherwise he would have retired with 1,116 wins.
Duke’s Coach K, who retired with the most wins in college basketball history, had 1,202. Boeheim and Coach K are the only two coaches with more than 1,000 wins. Next closest is Roy Williams, who retired with 903.
Bob Huggins, with 863 wins, leads amongst coaches who are still active.)
34 seasons with 20 or more wins, five of those seasons with 30 or more.
35 invitations to ‘the Big Dance,’ the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament.
A National Championship in the 2002-2003 season.
Personally, what I’ll remember about Jim Boeheim is that he coached a prominent Syracuse team during the glory days of the Big East Conference, when the members included any number of formidable teams from year to year. Some of the more prominent teams at the time were (the coaches are named in parentheses): Georgetown (John Thompson), Villanova (Rollie Massimino), St. John’s (Lou Carnesseca), Connecticut (Jim Calhoun), and Seton Hall (PJ Carlesimo). And, of course, Syracuse with Jim Boeheim at the helm.
Perhaps the greatest statement for the power of the Big East teams at that time was the *1985 Final Four, which consisted of three teams from the conference: Villanova, Georgetown, and St. John’s. (Incidentally, Syracuse was in the tournament as well, losing in the second round.)
(Some of you probably remember the Villanova Wildcats beating Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas in the championship game 66 - 64 by putting on, quite literally, a performance for the ages, making 22 of their 28 field goal attempts and 22 of their 27 free throws. Those numbers equate to shooting percentages of .786 and .815, respectively.)
So, getting back to the question posed in the title: Connie Mack, when are you coming back?
The answer, of course, is that he’s already come and gone. And his name is Jim Boeheim.
After 47 years as the head basketball coach of the Syracuse Orange, Boeheim has decided to pass on his clipboard to someone else. Now, he can just sit back and rest on his many, many laurels. And deservedly so.
With apologies to Martha and the Vandellas: ‘Connie Mack, he ain’t coming back.’
