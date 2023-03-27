ludwig col. sig.jpg

Scott Ludwig

Show of hands: how many of you baby boomers just sang the title above to the tune of Jimmy Mack, the 1966 hit by Martha and the Vandellas? (Truth: I did when I wrote it.)

Another show of hands: how many of you - baby boomers and nonbaby boomers alike – are wondering ‘who the heck is Connie Mack,’ that, now that I think about it, sounds like a lyric for another song Martha and the Vandellas could turn into a hit.

