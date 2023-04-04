The boys in the lobby of the movie theater looked outside and saw the man in his 20’s running in the rain, a rain so cold that it eventually turned into hail. The boys laughed among themselves and reminded one another to slap each other silly if they ever did anything as stupid as put on a pair of shorts and go outside to run in the cold, cold rain. If the boys had only known the man had just learned he was going to be a father for the first time, they may not have been so judgmental. After all, the young man was a runner and that’s what runners do when they can’t find words to express their joy.
They run.
The elderly couple sitting on their front porch enjoying the afternoon thunderstorm was caught by surprise when they saw a man in his 30’s sprinting past their front yard. They wondered if he was trying to outrun the thunder and lightning and why he didn’t have the sense to simply stop and seek shelter. Had they asked, the man would have told them he received a promotion at work earlier in the day and the run was one of celebration and that he hadn’t really noticed he was in the midst of a rain storm. After all, the man was a runner and that’s what runners do when they have something to celebrate.
They run.
The kids on the school bus looked outside the window and pressed their faces to the cold glass to see the two men - both in their 40’s - running on the side of the road in the middle of a driving snowstorm, leaving patches of trampled ice in their wake. ‘Look at the dummies running in the snow!’ was a sentiment shared by everyone – even the bus driver - as they made fun of the two men. If everyone on the bus had only known that one of the runners was losing his battle with cancer and that this would turn out to be the last time the two friends ran together, they may have felt differently. After all, the men were runners and that’s what runners do when they need to cope and console.
They run.
The newlyweds looked out their front window and saw a man in his 50’s running down the street in a torrential downpour. The newlyweds looked at one another sharing the same thought: ‘Only a fool would be out running on a day like this.’ The newlyweds never did take the time to acquaint themselves with the man in his 50’s. If they had, they would have learned that he lost his father earlier that day and the best way of dealing with his loss was to go for a run. After all, the man was a runner and that’s what runners do when they need to grieve.
They run.
No one saw the man in his 60’s as he ran up and down the streets of town at 5 a.m. on a Saturday morning in November in weather not fit for man nor beast. Cold, windy, monsoon-like rain accompanied by frequent bursts of thunder and lightning didn’t deter the man from his morning run. After all, the man was a runner and simply enjoying something he’d enjoyed doing for more than 40 years.
Because that’s what runners do. They run. But no one saw him that particular morning: the man who never cared about being thought of as the fool in the rain.