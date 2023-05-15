The boys in the lobby of the movie theater looked outside and saw the man in his 20’s running in the rain, a rain so cold that it eventually turned into hail. The boys laughed amongst themselves and reminded one another to slap each other silly if they ever did anything as stupid as put on a pair of shorts and go outside to run in the cold, cold rain. If the boys had only known the man had just learned he was going to be a father for the first time, they may not have been so judgmental. After all, the young man was a runner and that’s what runners do when they can’t find words to express their joy.

They run.

