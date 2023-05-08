scott ludwig.jpg

Ludwig

When my older son Justin was six, Cindy – for the record, I had nothing to do with it - signed him up to play recreational league soccer. I watched from the sidelines that first year as Justin played in the middle of the field – although ‘played’ may be an exaggeration.

I’m not certain what position he played - because I had no earthly idea what any of the positions in soccer were called.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports