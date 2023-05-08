When my older son Justin was six, Cindy – for the record, I had nothing to do with it - signed him up to play recreational league soccer. I watched from the sidelines that first year as Justin played in the middle of the field – although ‘played’ may be an exaggeration.
I’m not certain what position he played - because I had no earthly idea what any of the positions in soccer were called.
Please excuse my ignorance, but when I was Justin’s age we didn’t play soccer. I’m guessing it was because it hadn’t been invented yet.
From what I could tell, Justin’s job was to make sure he never interfered with the soccer ball while it was in motion, as well as letting his mom know if there were any butterflies on the field.
I noticed he handled both responsibilities extremely well.
But throughout the entire season, Justin never laid a hand, or should I say a foot - on the ball.
Actually, there were a few times when he actually did lay a hand on the ball, but each time he was called for a penalty.
Apparently it’s against the rules to touch a soccer ball with your hands in soccer. What a stupid rule. Only it doesn’t appear to apply to the kid who can’t run very fast and has to play in front of the net. He’s always touching the ball with his hands, mostly to fish it out of the net after the other team scores.
For what it’s worth, here's my take on soccer:
it’s a dumb European game that will never take the place of football in the United States in a bazillion years!
After the season, I took Justin to the local playground so he could practice not touching the soccer ball with his hands. That afternoon, Justin even kicked the ball a time or two – with his actual foot! I noticed he could kick the ball a country kilometer.
I thought to myself what an asset he would be to a team if he played in the backfield near the chubby kid who kept taking off one of his gloves to pick his nose while he stood in front of the net.
(I believe I heard someone refer to him as the ‘goalie.’)
Then he could pick the ball up and kick it all the way to the other side of the field towards the other team’s net. Sheer genius!
But now the big question was: how do I make this happen? What soccer coach in his right mind would let one kid stand next to the net whose only responsibility was to kick the ball really, really far?
It would take a person with a lot of - guts (which just so happens to be the alternate title I was considering for this book) to pull off something like that.
Then it dawned on me: ‘In his right mind.’ The solution slapped me right in the face: I will coach Justin’s soccer team.
Before I could say ‘Cambridge University’ (soccer has its roots in Cambridge, England) I was knighted (another British reference - someone stop me) as the coach of Justin’s next soccer team.
Practices were always a lot of fun, mainly because all we did was scrimmage.
And when I say ‘we’ I truly mean it, because I enjoyed running up and down the field in the cool autumn air every bit as much as the boys did. I’d occasionally stop to admire another one of Justin’s country-kilometer kicks that went from one side of the field all the way over to the other.
We had so much fun that season while piling up our perfect record of 12 – 0.
Twelve losses and zero wins.
But we had a blast, and when I say ‘we’ I mean the same ‘we’ that scrimmaged two afternoons a week while the boys’ incredibly supportive parents stood on the sideline offering me all kinds of free advice to use in the upcoming game. I feel bad I never actually used any of their suggestions, but I had a perfectly good reason:
Most of the time I had absolutely no idea what they were talking about.